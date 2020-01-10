The Northern Cape doesn't get as much attention as the rest of the country when it comes to visitors.
In fact, many describe it as a dust bowl of nothingness. And those that do visit end up at the normal tourist attractions like Kimberley's Big Hole or Augrabies Falls. But the beauty of our country is that there are always undiscovered gems to be explored.
One such place is Riemvasmaak. Literally meaning "tighten the strap" or "tied with straps", this Northern Cape settlement is situated on the edge of the Orange River, close to the Namibian border.
Rich in history and culture, the town was originally settled in the early 1930s by people of Xhosa, Damara, Herero, Nama, and Coloured origin.