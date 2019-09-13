The Northern Cape is home to many activities for the entire family. The Big Hole is one such attraction. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa is home to many unique experiences. If you find yourself in the Northern Cape, here are some places to check out:

See The Big Hole

The Big Hole is one of South Africa's best man-made attractions. It was created during the late 1800s and is a combination of smaller mines dug to create one big mine. The Big Hole is believed to be 463 metres wide with a surface area of 17 hectares and excavated to a depth of 240 metres.

Call 053 839 4600.



Take a selfie with Augrabies Falls in the background

Augrabies Falls on the Orange River is around 56 metres in height. It is known as one of Northern Cape’s best-kept secrets. The waterfall will make for stunning photographs. Augrabies Falls National Park offers game drives, walking trails and dining options.

Call 054 452 9205.

Take a dip in Riemvasmaak Hot Springs

Nestled between the Orange and the dry Molapo rivers, the Riemvasmaak hot springs formed from volcanic eruptions that occurred centuries ago. The area is known for its quad-biking, 4x4 and hiking trails to the Orange river. The entrance fee of R25 grants travellers access to the hot springs, pools and hiking trails.

Call 073 383 8812.