WATCH: Quinton de Kock’s hilarious video gets the message across about SA rhino conversation

South African international cricketer Quinton de Kock has partnered with Rockwood Conservation, a private conservation aimed at housing, feeding and protecting over 300 rhinos.

De Kock and Rockwood are working together to raise awareness about the rhinos, gain funding to protect these endangered animals from poaching and help breed and increase their herd numbers.

In the video, De Kock describes how rhinos are poached every 10 hours in South Africa and how the country is home to 80% of the rhino population.

The quirky video showcases a true depiction of what is happening with poaching and rhino conservation efforts.

Private rhino conservations, such as Rockwood, have been able to improve these figures and achieve a higher success rate.

Rockwood grows its herds by 15% each year and has had zero poaching incidents in five years owing to its hi-tech, 24/7 security measures and vital wildlife research.

While security is key to protecting the rhinos at Rockwood from poaching, even going so far as to include rangers on horseback to follow the herds daily. That’s not all, the research projects at Rockwood are essential to physically increasing their population numbers.

These projects include initiatives like Rhino Milk Nutrition with the University of the Free State and Rhino Genetic Preservation with the Hemmersbach Rhino Force Cryovault Project.

“The truth is that you can’t live in this beautiful country without understanding even a little bit about the plight of the rhino. And knowing that we have the power to take these majestic creatures off the critically endangered list, hit home for me.

“I didn’t hesitate when I heard about the opportunity to get involved with Rockwood and do my part to help,” said De Kock.

Rhino adventure

To celebrate their newly founded partnership, De Kock and Rockwood announced a VIP rhino adventure at the 5-star lodge.

The lucky winner and their three friends will partake in a four-day trip with all the perks with De Kock as their travel companion in August 2021.

There will also be up-close encounters with the rhinos and protection initiatives with qualified rangers on horseback.

All you have to do is buy a raffle ticket that goes towards rhino conversation. Entries close on June 6.

The winner will be drawn next month and the trip will take place in August. De Kock said that Rockwood could show donors precisely where the money goes.

“You can see exactly what the cost of your tickets will buy, from paying for rangers, horses, and feed to vet bills, hi-tech security measures, and anything else needed to save over 300 rhinos and other species at Rockwood Conservation,” said De Kock.