Pawfect places to holiday with your fur babies

Want to travel this upcoming holiday, but don’t want to leave your furry friends behind? Not to worry, as many establishments are welcoming pets with open arms. Here are a few pet-friendly places available to travellers in different parts of the country KwaZulu-Natal Beach Forest Lodge, Ballito

This Northern KwaZulu-Natal lodge is conveniently situated 400m from Ballito’s beachfront and overlooks the Pigeonwood Forest.

Here, travellers and their pet friends can enjoy walks in the secluded garden, visit the beach or just relax in their suite. There are three suites available for travellers with pets, all equipped with air conditioning, TV and free wi-fi.

Rates start from R950 a unit a night. Travellers make an additional once-off payment of R250 if they bring their pets.

Visit www.beachforestlodge.co.za

The Oyster Box, uMhlanga

If money is no issue and you want to splurge for yourself and your pet, then the Oyster Box Hotel in KwaZulu-Natal should be your holiday getaway. Pets (one big dog or two small dogs) are allowed in the superior garden villa rooms.

Guests can spread out and enjoy a private plunge pool, relaxing terrace, private lounge and bar, and an opulent bathroom. Other amenities include a full daily breakfast, TV with movies on demand, wi-fi, and a well-stocked minibar.

Rates during the peak season start from R24 771 a room a night.

Visit www.oysterboxhotel.com/ rooms-and-suites/superior-gardenvillas

Western Cape

Hlangana Lodge, Oudtshoorn

Located 1km from the Oudtshoorn town centre and within walking distance from a string of restaurants, Hlangana Lodge offers a gym, swimming pool, curio shop and laundry facilities.

There are 23 pet-friendly rooms on the property. Small to medium-size dogs or cats are welcome. Rates start from R1 400 a room.

Visit www.hlangana.co.za

Barking Beach Cottage, Hermanus

Another beautiful morning in Sandbaai. Posted by Barking Beach Cottage onTuesday, 9 June 2020

When the owners of Barking Beach Cottage bought the property, they wanted to welcome dogs to their Sandbaai property in Hermanus.

There are three pet-friendly rooms on the property. Travellers and their pets can laze around on the sand or play a game of fetch at the nearby beach.

Rates start from R2 300 during peak season, from December 1 to January 15.

Visit www.barkingbeachcottage.com

Gauteng

Stone Hill, Magaliesburg

Stone Hill not only boasts grand views of the Magaliesburg, but provides 10 fully-equipped luxurious self-catering timber cottages accommodating from two to six guests each, with a maximum of six dogs per cottage.

Stone Hill is the ideal destination if you and your pets love the outdoors. Enjoy a 5km walking trail and a riverine area for dogs to play.

Besides the main pool, there are two doggy pools for your pets to cool off in the summer heat. Rates start from R1 750 a night. All units are self-catering.

Visit https://stone-hill.co.za

SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa, Sandton

SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa in Sandton has 10 pet-friendly rooms – its grand luxe garden-facing rooms. There’s also a pet garden where you can take your furry friend for a stroll. Other facilities at the hotel for travellers include a pool area, a restaurant, conference facilities, cognac and cigar lounge and a gym.

Rates start from R1 850 a room a night for two people; and R500 a pet for the first night, thereafter R250 a night. Rates include a bed, food bowl, a toy and a chewy snack for the pet on the first night.

Visit https://sevenvillahotel.co.za

