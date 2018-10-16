Pezula Hotel in Knysna was named Africa’s Most Romantic Resort at the World Travel Awards: Africa and Indian Ocean leg in Durban this month. Picture: Pezula Hotel.

Pezula Hotel on the Eastern head of Knysna on South Africa's legendary Garden Route has become one of Africa’s most romantic resorts. The 5-star-hotel was named Africa’s Most Romantic Resort at the Africa and Indian Ocean leg of the World Travel Awards this year.

Set among ancient indigenous forests, mountains, lakes, and pristine beaches, Pezula Hotel offers travellers a bespoke experience. Among their amenities include 2 pools, library and games room, a restaurant, a cocktail bar, a business centre and a golf course. There is even a gym a Studio G Gallery.

According to their website, the hotel caters for all types of travellers, from families to groups of friends. However, judging from their recent win as the continent’s most romantic resort, it would soon be a spot where lovers flock.

They also have a cocktail bar on the premise. Picture: Pezula Hotel.



The spa exudes romance. Picture: Pezula Hotel.

“Our Suites and Villa’s are all beautifully designed, expertly decorated and feature complimentary Wi-Fi, a number of other amenities and facilities, all expertly curated to give you a sense of luxury from the moment you put your luggage down...” the website reads.

The suites and villas have gorgeous views. Picture: Pezula Hotel.

Among the room types include deluxe, luxury and presidential suites to inter-leading family suites and two bedroom villas. The spa is a highlight, especially for couples. There is a 12-meter indoor heated pool, sauna, juice bar, medi-spa and a post-treatment relaxation zone.