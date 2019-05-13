Influencer and style icon Kefilwe Mabote gave her mother, Dorothy the perfect Mother’s Day treat.

The pair spent two nights abroad the Blue Train from Pretoria to Cape Town last week.

In between all the pampering, the pair had an off-train excursion in Kimberley before heading to Boschendal wine estate for the weekend.

On her Instagram profile, Mabote said: “My mom and I at the departure lounge getting ready to board the @thebluetrainsa from Pretoria to @boschendalwinesCape town. This is going to be one of the best mother-daughter bonding trips and a perfect way to celebrate Mother's day…”