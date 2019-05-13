SA fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote treats her mom on a luxury train trip and a picnic at a wine estate. Picture: Instagram.

Influencer and style icon Kefilwe Mabote gave her mother, Dorothy the perfect Mother’s Day treat.
The pair spent two nights abroad the Blue Train from Pretoria to Cape Town last week. 

In between all the pampering, the pair had an off-train excursion in Kimberley before heading to Boschendal wine estate for the weekend. 
On her Instagram profile, Mabote said: “My mom and I at the departure lounge getting ready to board the @thebluetrainsa from Pretoria to @boschendalwinesCape town. This is going to be one of the best mother-daughter bonding trips and a perfect way to celebrate Mother's day…”

 And that it was. In between all the pampering on the train, Mabote senior enjoyed her favourite Demi Sec champagne and tucking into some culinary delights. 

 

Pamper sessions for the duo were mandatory, of course. 

Once at the wine estate, Mabote handpicked vegetables from the garden to prepare something special for her mom. 
“So I decided to handpick some fresh vegetables from the garden to prepare a lil somethin' somethin' for a daughter-mom picnic later on.😉,” she posted. 