Influencer and style icon Kefilwe Mabote gave her mother, Dorothy the perfect Mother’s Day treat.
The pair spent two nights abroad the Blue Train from Pretoria to Cape Town last week.
In between all the pampering, the pair had an off-train excursion in Kimberley before heading to Boschendal wine estate for the weekend.
On her Instagram profile, Mabote said: “My mom and I at the departure lounge getting ready to board the @thebluetrainsa from Pretoria to @boschendalwinesCape town. This is going to be one of the best mother-daughter bonding trips and a perfect way to celebrate Mother's day…”
My mom and I at the departure lounge getting ready to board the @thebluetrainsa from Pretoria to @boschendalwines Capetown. This is going to be one of the best mother-daughter bonding trips and a perfect way to celebrate Mother's day, which is just around the corner!🤗 🚆. . Moms outfit @escadaofficial from @dorefashionsa Bag @vana_official Gucci sunnies @spectacleboutique_optometrist Ph: @photogeniustats
And that it was. In between all the pampering on the train, Mabote senior enjoyed her favourite Demi Sec champagne and tucking into some culinary delights.
My mom getting settled on @thebluetrainsa and enjoying her favorite Demi Sec champagne from @boschendalwines . Talk about a five star treatment😉👌🏽. . Jewelry @bulgariofficial Gucci sunnies @spectacleboutique_optometrist Shot by @photogeniustats
You could be the winner of a prize valued R75 000 from @boschendalwines and @bluetrainsa. Buy your favorite bottle of Boschendal and Whatsapp your till slip with your name and surname to +27768073083. You then stand a chance to win 2 nights on the Blue Train and 1 night at Boschendal Estate🤩🥂🍾💫. . Moms outfit by @just_kbysis_k @sis_k Jewellery @bulgariofficial Shot by @photogeniustats
Pamper sessions for the duo were mandatory, of course.
Once at the wine estate, Mabote handpicked vegetables from the garden to prepare something special for her mom.
“So I decided to handpick some fresh vegetables from the garden to prepare a lil somethin' somethin' for a daughter-mom picnic later on.😉,” she posted.
My mom and I having a beautiful mother's day picnic by our cottage on the @boschendalwines farm. We wish every mother out there a very happy and blessed mother's day.🥂 . Moms outfit @totallypolished_sa . My outfit @dianeparisofficial Jewelry @bulgariofficial Ph: @halfandhalve
