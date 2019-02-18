Quinton Jones spoils his wife Minnie Dlamini to Valentine's Day weekend getaway. Picture: Supplied.

Minnie Dlamini Jones thought that her husband Quinton Jones forgot to spoil her on Valentine’s Day and was “upset”.

Little did she know that Jones had planned a weekend away filled with many adventures.

“I was soooo upset yesterday. My husband didn’t get me a thorn let alone a rose. Then this morning my bags were packed, he booked a romantic getaway for the weekend. I feel like such an ass,” the presenter said on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

I was soooo upset yesterday 🤬 My husband didn’t even get me a thorn let alone a rose 😭 Then this morning my bags were packed, he booked a romantic getaway for the weekend 🙈 I feel like such an ass 😩😂 — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) February 15, 2019





Jones planned a safari style trip where they marvelled at nature. Their itinerary was pretty full as the pair went on a horseback safari, then spent time with elephants before going on a quad bike safari. On her Instagram stories, the couple looked like they had a great time.

“Now I am on a quad bike safari. So cool” she said as she drove past a few antelope. The couple visited Russia last year.



