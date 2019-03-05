Hollywood actor Terrence J at Boulders Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram.

Hollywood actor Terrence J is in Cape Town enjoying the sun, sand and sea. The Are You the One host was in town for the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Cape Town at Val de Vie Estate on Saturday. In between his appearance, Terrence J enjoyed the nightlife, Robben Island and safari.

“There’s no place like home. The motherland. Blessed to be in the most beautiful place on earth Cape Town, South Africa,” he posted on Instagram while taking a selfie with a few penguins.

The star posted snaps up Table Mountain, likening the place to Wakanda, a fictional country located in Sub-Saharan Africa in the Marvel Comics movies.

By day, Terrence J explored the city- visiting Robben Island to pay homage to the late Nelson Mandela and went in search for lions during a safari trip.

At night, the presenter took in the nightlife scene and judging by his Instagram stories he had a blast.

