Fairmont Zimbali Resort in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the most popular resorts in the country. Picture: Supplied.

These family-friendly resorts are packed with amenities. Here are some of South Africa’s must-visit options:

Fairmont Zimbali Resort, KwaZulu-Natal

Fairmont Zimbali Resort was voted Africa’s Leading Luxury Resort at this year’s Africa and Indian Ocean leg of the World Travel Awards earlier this month. The five-star resort is a 10-minute drive from King Shaka International Airport. It boasts 154 guest rooms and suites, as well as 18 Fairmont Heritage Place villas. There is plenty for travellers to do.

The award-winning Willow Stream Spa is perfect for those who want to enjoy a little pamper session and unwind from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Or perhaps a game of golf at the Zimbali Country Club? For the children, the fiasco Kid’s Club will keep the little ones happy for hours, while the adults get some sun at the Beach Club. Fitness enthusiasts will love the Health Club. There are eight bars and five restaurants that offer everything, from Indian, Mexican and knock out cocktails. Rates start from R1765.

Where: Fairmont Estate, Zimbali, Dolphin Coast.

Call: 0325385000

San Lameer, KwaZulu-Natal

Located on a 200-hectare nature conservancy surrounded by tropical vegetation and the Indian Ocean in Southbroom, San Lameer is a South Coast gem. Its four-star offering ranges from studio flats to five-bedroom villas. Most villas boast panoramic views of the ocean, the surrounding milieu or 18-hole golf course. Expect to see 195 different bird species, impala, duiker, bushbuck and tropical fauna and flora.

Among the amenities are a pair of tennis courts, swimming pool and squash courts, canoeing and catch & release fishing dam. The children will enjoy the Kiddies play park while adventurists cannot refuse their new mountain bike trail. A spa is on the property, which offers a range of treatments to keep you pampered for the duration of the trip. The estate also boasts two scenic Blue Flag beaches. Rates start from R800.

Where: Lower South Coast Rd, Sanlameer, Southbroom

Call: 0393130011

Areena Riverside Resort, Eastern Cape

At Areena Riverside Resort in the Eastern Cape, you get to meet Abby, the famous male giraffe who loves being petted by humans.

The resort, about 35km from East London, offers camping and self-catering accommodation. With a range of adventure activity, including Segway tours, ziplining, pellet gun target shooting and canoeing on the Kwelera River, there are enough activities to keep everyone happy.

For those who do not like adventure, the swimming pool or spa is another option.

Areena Quays Restaurant, known for their Sunday buffet lunch, offers everything from pizzas, steaks to seafood. Rates start from R850.

Where: East Coast Resorts Rd, Kwelera, East London

Call: 0437343055

Club Mykonos, Western Cape





Their tagline: “Your Little Piece Of Greece On The West Coast” pretty much sums up what it would be like to stay at Club Mykonos.

Built to resemble Mykonos in Greece, the seaside resort offers three and four-star graded accommodation. The family-friendly Club Mykonos will transport you to your very own Greek paradise. Among the amenities include a wellness centre, kids clubhouse and game room. Travellers can also book cruises and spa treatments on the property, or get sporty with a game of tennis, mini-golf or squash. There is also a handful of restaurants, a supermarket, beach and sports shop, swimming pool, gym and the Mykonos Casino. Rates start from R1400.

Where: Mykonos Access Rd, Mykonos, Langebaan

Call: 0227077000

Sun City, North West

Sun City, situated between Rustenberg and Pilanesberg, is hailed as the country’s premium lifestyle destination. The resort was voted Africa’s leading resort at this year’s Africa and Indian Ocean leg of the World Travel Awards. Ideal for families, the resort offers a range of accommodation offerings to cater for any budget. One can choose between the 5-star The Palace and Cascades or three-star gradedThe Cabanas and Bush Bungalows.

Sun City is the perfect break just two hours from Johannesburg. Among the popular attractions include Valley of Waves with thrill-seeking rides, designated children zones and modern dance club Encore for those who are looking to dance the night.

Sun City is a five-minute drive from Pilanesberg National Park.

Bocado at the Cascades, Legends at Soho and The Brew Monkey at Valley of Waves are some of the popular dining options. Rates start from R1534.

Where: R556, Sun CityCall: 0145571000.







