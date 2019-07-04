Londolozi Game Reserve at Sabi Sands Game Reserve compiled images that have an uncanny resemblance to the 1994 movie. Pictures: Londolozi Game Reserve.

Was the Lion King set at Londolozi Game Reserve? That’s the question on everyone’s minds as the lodge has an uncanny resemblance to the 1994 classic animation. Amanda Ritchie, the marketing manager at Londolozi Game Reserve, said their guests had a theory that Londolozi was the backdrop for the movie. Londolozi forms part of the Sabi Sands Game Reserve.

“Was the Lion King inspired by the reserve is an age-old question that travellers to the reserve frequently ask us. While we are fully aware that the film was set in East Africa, it has always been a fun in-house joke. And, as we say to all our guests, we don’t mind where you travel to as long as it’s to Africa,” she said.

While there are no statistics to reveal whether travellers book Londolozi because of the Lion King link, Ritchie said that the movie did inspire people to visit Africa, whether it was South Africa or any other African country on the continent.

She said the lodge had no plans of introducing specials when the remake is released this month.

“Londolozi has welcomed guests for almost a century and excited to see how the new movie will ignite a new generation of mini conservationists and Africa lovers.”

To celebrate the remake starring Beyonce and Danny Glover, the lodge used guests'suggestions to compile a gallery showcasing the similarities between the movie and the actual location.





* The Lion King hits SA cinemas on July 19.