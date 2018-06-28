South Africa offers a range of interesting places to see. Here are some places to visit on your next destination...

South Africa is known for its vast choices of travel destinations - from game drives to wine tasting and adventure activities, which can be overwhelming and it can become confusing for travellers to decide where to start and end their South African adventure. South African Tourism offers advice on places to visit:

Cape Town

Cape Town’s offering is vast, from heritage sites, foodie joints and world famous tourist attractions like Robben Island and Table Mountain. Whether it’s wandering into small cafes on Long Street, watching the sun set at Lion’s Head or hitting one the nightlife spots, Cape Town has something for everyone. Let’s not forget Muizenberg and Bo-Kaap.

Cape Winelands

If you absolutely cannot resist a glass or five of your favourite wine, then a two-day-trip to the Cape Winelands should be on your bucket list.

Whether it’s Stellenbosch, Paarl, Durbanville, Somerset West, the West Coast or Franschhoek that you choose, there’s plenty of wine farms with spectacular views of the vineyards to choose from…

Plettenberg Bay

If pristine beaches and adventurous outdoor activities tickle your fancy, take a trip to Plettenberg Bay. The seaside town on the Garden Route is known for their nature attractions like Robberg Nature Reserve and the Stone Age Nelson Bay Caves.

Addo Elephant National Park

Addo Elephant National Park conserves the Big 7, stretching from the rugged plains of the Karoo to the untamed coastline.Conveniently located only 40km from Port Elizabeth, Addo offers the best elephant viewing in the country. They offer a range of activities for all types of travellers.

Watch the video here: