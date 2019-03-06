Robberg Nature Reserve on the Garden Route is a perfect Shot Left. Picture: Instagram/Marc Freeman.

Robberg Nature Reserve, situated 8km south of Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route, is a world heritage site that offers everything from wildlife, history and culture. Just two and a half hours from Port Elizabeth, the reserve offers an escape like no other.

Spend the day learning about the rocks and Stone Age influences at the Nelson Bay Cave interpretive centre, or try to find the rare blue duiker, the Western Cape’s smallest antelope.

Travellers can also walk along one of the seven climbing-falling dunes on the Cape coastline or view the highest navigational light on the South African coastline at the Cape Seal Lighthouse.

According to their website, visitors can expect gorgeous landscapes and dolphin and whale sightings in season. Other activities include angling, birdwatching and hikes. The reserve has been awarded ECO Certification by Ecotourism Australia and named one of the Top 20 Plettenberg Bay Activities for 2017. Call 044 533 2125/85



