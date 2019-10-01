The Drakensberg is a magical place. Picture: Clinton Moodley

The Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal is nature in its purest form. It offers adventure activities and cosy accommodation. This week South African DJ and food journalist Lutho Pasiya is in the studio to talk about her recent trip to the Drakensberg.

Known as DJ Tho Tho, the 26 year old says: “It’s such a beautiful place with amazing mountain views.”

Pasiya also talks about her first flight and how she navigated the airport. Host Clinton Moodley offers tips for first-time flyers.

“Final Boarding Call” is an Independent Media travel podcast that highlights everything from the hottest destinations, travel hacks and travel news in South Africa and abroad.