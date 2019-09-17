“Final Boarding Call” is an Independent Media travel podcast that highlights everything from the hottest destinations, travel hacks and travel news in South Africa and abroad.

Hosted by Clinton Moodley, listeners will be taken on a journey on what’s happening on the travel scene, and it’s one “flight” you do not want to miss.

In our first podcast, Moodley talks about budget-friendly destinations and informs listeners on how they can plan a SA weekend getaway for under R1 000 per person.

PS: It is not as hard as you may think!

He also shares how he planned a luxurious birthday retreat to the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal on a budget when plans to India fell through.

“Final Boarding Call” is a must listen to travel podcast for travellers or those who are craving a holiday.

A new episode is uploaded every Tuesday.

The podcast was produced and edited by Londiwe Gumede.