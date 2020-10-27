President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils R950 million Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially unveiled the R950 million Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R Tambo to be located in the City of Ekurhuleni this week. The hotel will debut on November 2. It will welcome Radisson Hotel Group’s fourth brand, the upscale Radisson, in South Africa for the first time. It is also one of the key projects and catalysts towards the realisation of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 30-year Aerotropolis masterplan. The project seeks to transform the city into a global logistical hub using the OR Tambo International Airport as the springboard. Of the total capital investment, R545 million was spent on the development of the 248-room hotel boasting state-of-the-art facilities, suited for the discerning leisure, meetings, incentives, conference and exhibition (“MICE”) as well as business guests.

The Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo will open to the public in November. Picture: Supplied.

Mzwandile Masina, the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, said the new hotel is located in Bredell, just a 10-minute drive from Africa’s biggest and busiest OR Tambo International Airport.

"As a city, we are very excited that a global brand such as Radisson has chosen to be located in Ekurhuleni.

“This is testament to our growth potential as a region and drive to attract local and foreign investment, even during these difficult times, resulting from the Covid-19 global pandemic," he said.

Zamani Letjane, Managing Director of Akani Properties, said the investment in the City of Ekurhuleni is a clear demonstration of their commitment to the future of the city as the next frontier of investment and development.

"As investors, we invest for the long term and greater good of society while generating sustainable returns for our clients," said Letjane.

The development created approximately 1500 jobs during construction and more than 500 full-time operational jobs will be created at its peak operational performance, most of which will be sourced from the surrounding communities.

In honour of the longest-serving president of the African National Congress, Oliver Reginald Tambo and the proximity to the OR Tambo International Airport, the hotel has been named Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo with an official plaque unveiling by President Ramaphosa.

Rob van der Velden, the General Manager of Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, OR Tambo said they are delighted to be working closely with the city and to be part of the exciting development of the Kempton area aligned with its “aerotropolis” vision.

"My team and I look forward to welcoming our first guests, contributing to the restart of the countries travel industry," he said.

The hotel will feature 1000m2 Amani Spa and Wellness Centre to four restaurants and bars, including the 1400m2 premium Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar licensed and operated by the fine-dining Signature Restaurant Group under the leadership of the renowned restaurateur Desmond Mabuza.

Around 33 rooms will soon be launched as Radisson Apartments within the same precinct for long stay demands.