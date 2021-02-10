Private villas in SA aren’t that pricey, the key is to negotiate
With private villas experiencing a boom during the pandemic, more travellers are leaning towards accommodation that offers privacy and bespoke amenities.
Private villa experts are dishing out on what travellers may pay for a villa stay in South Africa.
Helen Untiedt, the co-founder and curator of Perfect Hideaways, said that a private villa costs anything from R3 000 to R60 000 a day.
She said travellers can negotiate, depending on the number of days they book a villa stay. She said that private villas work out cheaper for large groups of people (it usually sleeps six to eight people) as rates are charged for the villa and not on a per-person basis like most accommodation rates.
"All villa bookings are performed on a case by case basis. We work according to the client's budget," she said.
Therese Botha, the owner of Icon Villas, shared the same sentiments. She said booking a private villa worked out cheaper for couples or small groups.
"Many people assume a villa stay costs a fortune, but this is far from the truth. Some of our villas start from as little as R1 850 per night for a private pad for two.
“On the other end of the scale, some guests pay up to R110 000 per night for up to 12 guests, which equates to R9 167 per person.
“The price is inclusive of daily breakfast, a private chef to prepare all meals, a full staff, all laundry, a driver, a vehicle, spa treatments and more," she explained.