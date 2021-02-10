Private villas in SA aren’t that pricey, the key is to negotiate

With private villas experiencing a boom during the pandemic, more travellers are leaning towards accommodation that offers privacy and bespoke amenities.

Private villa experts are dishing out on what travellers may pay for a villa stay in South Africa.

Helen Untiedt, the co-founder and curator of Perfect Hideaways, said that a private villa costs anything from R3 000 to R60 000 a day.

She said travellers can negotiate, depending on the number of days they book a villa stay. She said that private villas work out cheaper for large groups of people (it usually sleeps six to eight people) as rates are charged for the villa and not on a per-person basis like most accommodation rates.

"All villa bookings are performed on a case by case basis. We work according to the client's budget," she said.