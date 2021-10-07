Process to find SA Tourism CEO under way after Sthembiso Dlamini's resignation

South African Tourism said on Thursday it is looking for a new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of its acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini. “Sthembiso served the organisation with distinction for over seven years and her departure is a huge loss to us. As we move towards the recovery of the sector, Sthembiso was pivotal in efforts to lead the organisation and the sector on this crucial path.

"It is comforting to note that we have not lost her talents to the industry as she joins our sister organisation. The Board and the entire SA Tourism family congratulates her on her move and wish her well in her new career path,” SA Tourism Interim Board Chairperson, Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi, said in a statement. He said the process to appoint a permanent CEO was still under way. "We are hoping to conclude this outstanding matter in the very near future,” added Advocate Gumbi.