Reconnect with nature: these are the best campsites to explore in South Africa

South Africa has beautiful camping grounds to enjoy whether you’re travelling as a couple, family or friends. There are plenty of places to camp – from beaches and mountains to reserves, forests and parks.

For those who want to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature or revitalise their relationships away from the distractions at home, camping is a popular and affordable way to do so. No matter your reasons, the experience can be memorable and enjoyable. If you’re looking to get out there and connect with nature most imply, here are some camping sites to explore around the country: Mahai River Campsite, Royal Natal National Park (KZN)

Mahai River Campsite at the Royal Natal National Park. Picture: Website Mahai River Campsite at the Royal Natal National Park in KwaZulu-Natal sits against the mountains of the Northern Drakensberg and is in proximity to a well-known feature of the area, the Ampitheatre. The campsite is popular and has top-notch facilities. It’s child-friendly and the almost fully grassed campsite is surrounded by tall trees and bordered on one side by a mountain stream. The result is a well-run and maintained camp-site in an exquisite area that offers the more adventurous plenty to do. If you are an outdoors person and love hiking or mountain biking, this could be the ideal place for you.

For most people, the campsite offers the right balance of nature and comfort and it’s peaceful. It has all-vehicle access, braai facilities, caravan sites, fresh water and hot water ablutions. Day visitors are allowed. Camping rates are R140 a person a night for campsites with electricity and R130 for campsites without electricity. Storms River Mouth Rest Camp Tsitsikamma, Garden Route (EC)

Storms River Mouth and Suspension Bridge in the Garden Route National Park. Picture: Unsplash Storms River Mouth Rest Camp lies in the Garden Route National Park in the Eastern Cape. It encompasses the world-renowned Tsitsikamma, Wilderness and Knysna areas, a variety of mountain catchments, indigenous forests and fynbos areas, all valued for their diverse natural and cultural heritage. The camp is managed by South African National Parks and hosts a variety of accommodation options, unique fauna and flora, places of interest and unforgettable views. It’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking to relax, unwind and reconnect. There is a variety of fun and adventurous activities, ranging from hiking trails to nature walks.

SANParks also has accommodation offerings at the camp and there is an entry fee of R74 a person into the park. Accommodation is provided through cottages, cabins and chalets, each with their own kitchen. The forest huts share communal facilities. A stay at the rest camp starts from R1 070 a night for two. Mabibi Beach Camp, Elephant Coast (KZN)

Mabibi Beach Camp on the pristine shores of the Maputaland coast. Picture: Website Mabibi Beach Camp, on the pristine shores of the Maputaland coast, is between Lake Sibaya, Sodwana Bay and Manzengwenya in northern KwaZulu-Natal. It is an internationally recognised World Heritage Site and forms part of the Isimangaliso Wetland Park. It is the ideal place to discover one of the last unspoilt and undeveloped wilderness beaches left in Africa. The beach has crystal-clear swimming bays. Gorgeous snorkelling reefs, coastal forests, soft sandy beaches, grasslands, bush and shimmering lakes make this an unforgettable retreat.

The warm waters of the Maputaland coast offer some of South Africa’s best snorkelling. Mabibi Beach Camp is the hideaway for those who wish to escape the hectic hustle and bustle of city life. There are three self-catering units and ample campsite space. Camping costs R230 a person a night and a unit R600.

The Leadwood Safari Camp, Dinokeng Game Reserve (GP) The Leadwood Safari Camp. Picture Website The Leadwood Safari Camp, in the heart of the Dinokeng Big 5 Game Reserve, is for those looking for a safari experience with a touch of glamour. It presents guests with a glamping experience that harmonises the natural elements of the African wilderness with the comforts and indulgences of a private eco-camp.

The exceptional camp operates entirely off the grid, offering self-catering amenities for guests. Whether you desire a respite from urban living or an immersive nature adventure, the luxury bell tents are an ideal accommodation choice. The eco-camp consists of five glamping units that can each accommodate two adults and two children under the age of 12. All glamping units are furnished with a king-size bed and can be prepared with an additional two child-only mattresses for two children. Each unit features a private bathroom fitted with a shower, toilet and washbasin. Guests are provided with access to communal amenities such as a lapa, swimming pool and parking area.

Guests also have the option to reserve either a morning or afternoon game drive, allowing them to immerse themselves in the wonders of the Dinokeng Game Reserve. The experience starts from R1 950 a night for two. Skilpad Rest Camp, Namaqualand (NC) The SANParks Skilpad Rest Camp. Picture: Website The SANParks Skilpad Rest Camp is in the Namaqua National Park in the heart of the succulent Karoo. The park has grown enormously and stretches from the well-known Skilpad section, near Kamieskroon, on the escarpment westwards to the coast.

Known as the land of contrasts, the rigorous climate has created a myriad of life forms superbly adapted to their habitat. Campers can look forward to fields of flowers, star-studded nights, quiver trees, enormous granite outcrops and the icy Atlantic. There are also amphibians, reptiles and mammals that have adapted to the harsh conditions, among them gemsbok, springbok, red hartebeest, klipspringer, aardvark, baboon, steenbok, duiker, porcupine, black-backed jackal and leopard. Birds are also typical of the dry arid western regions of the country. Camping on site starts from R201 a night.

Bush Willow Tented Camp, Muldersdrift Bush Willow Tented Camp in Muldersdrift. Picture: Website Bush Willow Tented Camp in Muldersdrift is only 30 minutes from Johannesburg and Pretoria. The small tented camp is built in a sector of Glenburn Lodge which is surrounded by indigenous bush, at the foot of the Zwartkops Mountains, on the banks of the Blaauwbank River.

There are 10 large comfortable walk-in tents, sleeping up to six people each, including hot indoor showers and a small kitchenette. The tented camp can be booked exclusively by a group in conjunction with the full take-up of all the tents, accommodating up to 60 people. All meals are prepared and enjoyed in the thatched boma area where guests can relax with a glass of wine while the tantalising aroma of food grilling fills the air.