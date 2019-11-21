When you think about South Africa, you think Cape Town, Table Mountain, Drakensberg and Kruger National Park.
These attractions are on international tourist’s bucket lists, and many yearn to get the best photograph at these locations.
South Africa is also home to many other ‘charming’ destinations as revealed in a survey conducted by TravelMag.com.
The travel site shared 20 of the country’s most charming destinations with Polokwane in Limpopo and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal among them.
Writer Paul Joseph in the article described South Africa as a country with “diverse landscape that comprises everything from pristine beaches, rugged mountains and craggy cliffs, to dense forests, crystal-clear lagoons and lush winelands.”