The North West which boasts Sun City tops the list of SA romantic places. Picture: Supplied.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Picodi.com released the most romantic places in South Africa. 

The team at Picodi.com decided to check the statistics of “romantic” queries on the internet in all provinces and created the ranking of the most romantic places in South Africa. 

The research was based on a comparison of the increase in popularity of various keywords during the period of January to February 2019, according to Google archived data (through Keyword Planner tool).

The publication revealed: “Our queries list consisted of terms like 'Valentine’s Day', 'love confession', 'flowers', 'love', and others which would associate with Valentine’s Day. 

"During the period before Valentine’s Day, the frequency of searching these queries increases in whole South Africa. However, in some places, the interest in making a pleasant surprise to the significant other increases more, and in some - notably less.”

North West, known for its game reserves and Sun City, topped the list. North West, according to Picodi.com, is also a place where “people would love to to spend some romantic time with their sunshine on Valentine’s Day.”

KwaZulu-Natal came in the second spot. The province is known for its gorgeous weather and scenic destinations. Limpopo came in the third position. 

The website said the increase in popularity of queries connected to Valentine’s Day in these provinces was the highest. 

Western Cape seems to be the least interested in Valentine’s Day. 

Here’s the full ranking of provinces:

North West
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Eastern Cape
Gauteng
Free State
Mpumalanga
Northern Cape
Western Cape