The North West which boasts Sun City tops the list of SA romantic places. Picture: Supplied.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Picodi.com released the most romantic places in South Africa. The team at Picodi.com decided to check the statistics of “romantic” queries on the internet in all provinces and created the ranking of the most romantic places in South Africa.

The research was based on a comparison of the increase in popularity of various keywords during the period of January to February 2019, according to Google archived data (through Keyword Planner tool).

The publication revealed: “Our queries list consisted of terms like 'Valentine’s Day', 'love confession', 'flowers', 'love', and others which would associate with Valentine’s Day.

"During the period before Valentine’s Day, the frequency of searching these queries increases in whole South Africa. However, in some places, the interest in making a pleasant surprise to the significant other increases more, and in some - notably less.”