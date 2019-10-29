South Africa boasts some of the world’s greatest rail journeys, according to Hayes & Jarvis.
The travel agency created a new tool to highlight some of the most iconic rail routes around the world where travellers can explore a number of trips ranging from five to up to 23 days.
South Africa’s Blue Train is among the offering chosen. Many travellers are now swopping long plane journeys for train rides that reveal the scenic beauty of a destination. Hayes & Jarvis described South Africa as being “one of the most versatile destinations on Earth”.
It revealed that there’s something for everyone in South Africa to enjoy, from spotting the Big 5 on a game drive in Kruger National Park to taking the cable car up to Table Mountain.
The Blue Train covers 2 000 kilometres on a 12-day trip.