SA is home to some of world’s greatest rail journeys









Hayes & Jarvis ranked South Africa among the world’s greatest rail journeys. Picture: The Blue Train. South Africa boasts some of the world’s greatest rail journeys, according to Hayes & Jarvis. The travel agency created a new tool to highlight some of the most iconic rail routes around the world where travellers can explore a number of trips ranging from five to up to 23 days. South Africa’s Blue Train is among the offering chosen. Many travellers are now swopping long plane journeys for train rides that reveal the scenic beauty of a destination. Hayes & Jarvis described South Africa as being “one of the most versatile destinations on Earth”. It revealed that there’s something for everyone in South Africa to enjoy, from spotting the Big 5 on a game drive in Kruger National Park to taking the cable car up to Table Mountain. The Blue Train covers 2 000 kilometres on a 12-day trip.

Places like Spain and Morroco, Japan, Canada and Australia also made the list.

Travellers to Japan can take a train journey from Tokyo to Osaka while onboard Japan’s renowned Shinkansen trains, also known as "Bullet Trains".

The trip takes around 13 days and among the itineraries include learning about culture and innovation in Tokyo to discovering history in Hiroshima.

The Canadian train journey reveals the country’s forestland. The 15-day trip covers over 5 000 kilometres, from Vancouver to Toronto. Along the journey, you will see Canadian Rockies, Emerald Lake and views of Niagara Falls.

Peru’s Titicaca train allows travellers to explore the heritage of Peru and see one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu. This two-week rail trip will take you from the vibrant capital city of Lima to Ollantaytambo, an Inca archaeological site.