SA luxury lodge group pioneers new contactless app

Tintswalo has launched a new contactless app to interact with guests and eliminate the use of paper documents. The ‘touchless’ travel experience further reduces the risk of Covid-19 virus transmission between guests and staff.

Every guest will receive a link to the Vamoos App to download before their stay, which takes them through the entire guest experience before, during and after their stay.

More than 100 hotels in Europe and Africa are already using the Vamoos App with Tintswalo being one of its pioneers in South Africa.

Lisa Goosen, the CEO of Tintswalo Lodges, revealed how the app worked: "The app digitally manages the guest registration, check-in procedure and signing of indemnities. The message system allows for easy communication with the hotel/lodge to accommodate special requests and dietary requirements, as well as arrival and departure details and the booking of transfers.

"The directory incorporates all hotel or lodge information to replace room folders and menus, which are now available online via the App and can be perused before or during the stay. The app also includes local points of interest to help guests plan their stay and a booking option is available to make reservations at restaurants or to book excursions and spa treatments," it said.