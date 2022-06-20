SAA to provide airport lounge access for Discovery clients

Discovery and South African Airways (SAA) on Monday announced a landmark partnership that will enable Discovery Bank clients to access SAA’s airport lounges, and also make SAA’s flight network available on the Vitality Travel platform. Discovery Bank Purple, Black and Platinum cardholders will be able to use their Discovery Bank app to access SAA’s airport lounges.

The long-term partnership will provide customers with access to refurbished lounges and upgraded service offerings at SAA’s Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban lounges. “We are delighted to work with SAA to upgrade these iconic lounges. Along with our Priority Fast Track Lanes at the OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports, Discovery Bank clients will now enjoy the best possible end-to-end travel experience. In fact, the comprehensive Vitality Travel suite of benefits ensures that our clients enjoy the best value and experience in travel – whether for business or leisure,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner Kallner says Discovery Bank was also excited to announce that SAA flights will soon also be available on the Vitality Travel platform. This gives clients more choice and value in terms of airlines and destinations.

SAA Interim executive chairperson and CEO John Lamola says: “We appreciate the collaboration with Discovery and believe that this partnership will add to the customer experience when choosing SAA as your carrier of choice. We are heading in the right direction, as this partnership is a win-win-win for SAA, Discovery, and, most importantly, our customers.” ‘’Now, in addition to the 1 000+ Lounge Key airport lounges that our Discovery Bank clients have access to worldwide, they will also enjoy the exclusive, world-class experience that SAA lounges will deliver. ‘’Clients can look forward to exciting new menus and luxury amenities, as well as refurbishments to the facilities in the coming months.”

