Safari FOMO? Here’s how to get your fix from home

Anyone who knows me knows that I love safaris. I love visiting different game reserves to learn about their ethos and its wild. With the lockdown in South Africa, enjoying a weekend at safari is out of the question, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a virtual safari. Here are some places to check out: Tau Game Lodge Tau Game Lodge, situated in the malaria-free Madikwe Game Reserve, is offering free virtual safaris on their website. The luxury lodge, known for its Big 5 game safaris and bird-watching safaris may not be opened to the public due to the lockdown restrictions, but the live footage gets you up close and personal to your favourite animals in the wild. So, make yourself a cocktail and enjoy some peace as you marvel at nature’s most beautiful animals. Visit http://taugamelodge.co.za/main-lodge/live-webcam/



Tintswalo Safari Lodge

The lodge launched free virtual safaris that are available on its social media channels. Tintswalo’s ‘On the Beat’ virtual safaris include video footage of actual sightings and nail-biting encounters experienced by its game rangers on patrol. Videos are uploaded daily on Tintswalo’s social media channels.

Lisa Goosen, CEO of Tintswalo, said that they wanted to brighten the lives of people during the lockdown.

“Manyeleti Game Reserve is known worldwide for its Big 5 sightings, birdlife and other interesting creatures. Within the Greater Kruger region, the Tintswalo wildlife management team in the Manyeleti Nature Reserve is ‘on the beat’ in the bush throughout lockdown and continues to monitor and safeguard our vulnerable fauna and flora,” she said.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/tintswalo_safari_lodge/?utm_source=ig_embed



Shamwari Private Game Reserve

Known as one of the countries most luxurious safari experiences, Shamwari Private Game Reserve has started a Lockdown Series to entertain travellers while they are stuck at home.

The 5-star-lodge based in the Eastern Cape created the series to allow people to escape to the wild during the lockdown.

Enjoy some of the most glorious game experiences with Head Ranger Andrew Kearney who discusses everything from the animals, their spoor and the indigenous fauna and flora in the region.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/user/TheGamereserve

Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park, one of the continent’s most visited parks, boasts the Big 5 and provides the ideal backdrop for those sundowner selfies. While the park has been closed due to the SA lockdown, travellers can still get their wildlife dose through the KrugerExplorer App. The app, described as "the ultimate wild

life and routes field guide for Kruger National Park", provides free information to help you plan the safari trip and bush experience when it's safe to travel. To download the app, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kruger.explorer or https://apps.apple.com/app/krugerexplorer/id1467351707