Safari on foot: 5 bush walks to add to your SA bucket list

Rhino Ridge Safari Lodge Rhino Ridge Safari Lodge bush trails take place at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Big 5 Game Reserve. You may spot lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and white rhino during the walk. Picture: supplied. Headed up by the legendary Nunu Jobe, a highly experienced trails ranger, who also goes by the name of “The Rhino Whisperer”, guests will hear about the wildlife activity and other interesting tidbits of the area. The three-hour activity costs R650 per person.

Visit www.rhinoridge.co.za

Sanbona Wildlife Reserve Explorer Camp

Picture:Sanbona Wildlife Reserve.

Guests at Sanbona Wildlife Reserve Explorer Camp in Montagu go on an authentic weekend walking safari to explore the Karoo area. Guests sleep in luxury tents and enjoy evenings around a campfire.

The camp takes place from October to April, and each trail takes two days to complete. The guided walking safari experience is offered on an exclusive-use basis to a small group of up to six guests aged 16 years and older who are active and moderately fit.

The distance walked can last up to four hours and include opportunities to encounter the Big 5.

The off the grid accommodation comes kitted with comfortable beds, an outdoor bathroom complete with a hot shower under a tree, an open-air lounge and a dining area under canvas.

Rates start from R4 000 per person sharing per night, including all meals, twice daily activities and non-alcoholic beverages.

Visit https://sanbona.com/ safari-lodge/explorer-camp

Marakele National Park

Picture: supplied.

Guides at Marakele National Park take walking safaris to the next level, offering unique facts about the wild that would make your jaws drop.

They host morning and sunset walking safaris, which offer travellers a glimpse of animals like rhino and giraffes without disturbing them.

They share interesting information about each spotting and track print and stools. The activity lasts around 2-3 hours.

Rates start from R59 per person. Call 014 777 6929.

Shamwari Private Game Reserve

Picture: supplied.

Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape offers daily guided walking safaris. Their top rangers provide insight on the reserve and other tidbits on the fauna and flora indigenous to the region.

If you are lucky, you may spot the Big 5 and other animals. Walking safari enthusiasts can stay at Explorer Camp where the focus is on bush walks rather than game drives. Walks are for inhouse guests.

The time of the walk depends on the ranger and guests. Rates start from R4 150 per person per night.

Visit www.shamwari.com

Mountain Zebra National Park

File image.

Mountain Zebra National Park offers morning bush walks for overnight guests. The two- to three-hour activity introduces walkers to smaller creatures and plants, and if lucky, lions, cheetahs, buffalo or Mountain zebra.

According to the SANParks website, these walks may include the existing 10km route or other areas of interest, depending on the group’s abilities and interests. Walks start at 5am and are available for two to six people from 12 to 65 years old. Walking safaris cost R445 per person.

Visit www.sanparks. org/parks/mountain_zebra/tourism/activities.php

