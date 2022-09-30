SANParks free access week was rousing success

Tourism across the country has seen a significant change in recovery since the pandemic. Due to that, South African National Park (SANParks) launched a campaign called ‘Know Your National Parks’ which gave locals the opportunity to visit the national park, with valid identity documents, free of charge.

SANParks acting CEO, Hapiloe Sello said the objective of the week was to give all South Africans a chance to enjoy and experience the beauty and privilege of our national parks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African National Parks (@sanparks) “We had just over 72 000 people visit the parks during the focus week this year which is 81% higher than 2021’s numbers. National Parks Week aims to create a culture of pride in all South Africans in their relationship with the country’s natural, cultural and historical heritage. When people start to take pride in the national parks, then we believe that they will start to understand the importance of conservation,’’ he said.

Sello further explains that, although this has been a trend since 2006, they have seen a significant increase in visitors this year. He adds that it’s encouraging, and rather special to see people take advantage of the travel opportunities, and it highlights the recovery in the tourism sector. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African National Parks (@sanparks) Sipho Silinda, CEO, FNB Public Sector Banking said: “The 17th annual SA National Parks Week is a noteworthy milestone in our sustained commitment to enable South African citizens to explore our country’s natural heritage. While not forgetting that the tourism industry is one of the sectors that is still recovering from the pandemic, and it remains significant as well as critical to the growth of our economy. We, therefore, urge our communities and individuals to continue to support our national heritage and culture.” This has been a great opportunity for all, including families, couples, schools, educators, and all who chose to grab this opportunity. Sello concluded by stating that “our natural and cultural heritage lies in the people of South Africa, and we are focused on involving young people and communities, to cultivate knowledge of the importance of conservation and an appreciation for the country’s natural heritage.”

