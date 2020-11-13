SANParks to implement quota system during free access week
SANParks will implement a quota system during next week's South African National Parks Week 2020.
This year's much-anticipated event is in partnership with First National Bank and Total South Africa and will take place from November 16 to 20, 2020.
Some National Parks will implement daily quotas at the gates throughout the week. These are namely Augrabies Falls National Park, Bontebok National Park, Kruger National Park and Table Mountain National Park.
Namaqua National Park and the Boulders section of Table Mountain National Park will not be offering free access during the week.
Kruger National Park, Addo Elephant, Karoo National Park and Kgalagadi Transfrontier will not extend the free access to the weekend, most of the other national parks will extend to the weekend. The wearing of face masks and social distancing is essential.
Quota limits per park are as follows:
Kruger National Park
Crocodile Bridge Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 704.
320 (0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
192 (2 - 4 hours )
192 (4+ after gate opening)
Kruger Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 512.
192(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
192(4+ after gate opening)
Malelane Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 512.
192(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
192(4+ after gate opening)
Numbi Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 512.
192(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
192(4+ after gate opening)
Orpen Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 448.
192(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
128(4+ after gate opening)
Phabeni Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 512.
256(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
128(4+ after gate opening)
Pafuri Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 384.
128(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
128(4+ after gate opening)
Phalaborwa Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 512.
192(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
192(4+ after gate opening)
Punda Maria Gate
The total number of daily visitors is 448.
128(0 - 2 hours after gate opens)
128(2 - 4 hours )
192(4+ after gate opening)
Table Mountain National Park
The Cape of Good Hope Section: The total capacity is 2500.
No more than 500 people will be allowed to gather at any of the open air destinations such as picnic sites at any given time.
Oudekraal picnic and braai area: 250 guests limit.
Newlands picnic and braai area: 350 guests limit.
Tokai picnic and braai area: 250 guests limit.
Silvermine picnic and braai area: No quota, but the gate is closed once the pay-point parking area has reached capacity.
Bontebok National Park: 120 guests per day
Augrabies Falls National Park
Augrabies Falls main entrance gate to view the falls: 250 guests per day
Augrabies Falls day visitor’s area for swimming and braai area: 50 guests per day