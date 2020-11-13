SANParks to implement quota system during free access week

SANParks will implement a quota system during next week's South African National Parks Week 2020.

This year's much-anticipated event is in partnership with First National Bank and Total South Africa and will take place from November 16 to 20, 2020.

Some National Parks will implement daily quotas at the gates throughout the week. These are namely Augrabies Falls National Park, Bontebok National Park, Kruger National Park and Table Mountain National Park.

Namaqua National Park and the Boulders section of Table Mountain National Park will not be offering free access during the week.

Kruger National Park, Addo Elephant, Karoo National Park and Kgalagadi Transfrontier will not extend the free access to the weekend, most of the other national parks will extend to the weekend. The wearing of face masks and social distancing is essential.