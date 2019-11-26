Camdeboo National Park. Picture: @meetsouthafrica/Instagram

South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering the public a discount of 50% on camp sites in several National Parks for stays of 30 consecutive nights or longer. SANParks already offers senior South Africa citizens (60 years and older) up to 40% discounted tariffs on accommodation and camping at various times throughout the year, but SANParks Acting Head of Communications Reynold Thakhuli said: "this discount will be available to all long-stay campers at the selected camps during 2020".

"SANParks wants to encourage South Africans to explore their national parks and get to know the natural and cultural heritage of the country."

The discounts are available at the following Parks and Camps:

|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park: