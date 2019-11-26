Camdeboo National Park. Picture: @meetsouthafrica/Instagram

South African National Parks (SANParks) is offering the public a discount of 50% on camp sites in several National Parks for stays of 30 consecutive nights or longer.

SANParks already offers senior South Africa citizens (60 years and older) up to 40% discounted tariffs on accommodation and camping at various times throughout the year, but SANParks Acting Head of Communications Reynold Thakhuli said: "this discount will be available to all long-stay campers at the selected camps during 2020".

"SANParks wants to encourage South Africans to explore their national parks and get to know the natural and cultural heritage of the country."

The discounts are available at the following Parks and Camps:

|Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park:

  • De Hoop: 01/01/2020 to 31/03/2020 & 01/10/2020 to 31/12/2020
  • Richtersberg: 01/01/2020 to 31/07/2020 & 01/10/2020 to 31/12/2020
  • Kokerboomkloof, Potjiespram, Sendelingsdrif: Throughout 2020

Augrabies Falls National Park:

  • Throughout 2020

Bontebok National Park:

  • Throughout 2020

Camdeboo National Park:

  • 01/01/2020 to 31/03/2020
  • 01/05/2020 to 31/08/2020
  • 01/10/2020 to 30/11/2020

Garden Route National Park (all camps):

  • 01/02/2020 to 30/11/2020

Golden Gate Highlands National Park:

  • 01/01/2020 to 30/11/2020

Karoo National Park:

  • 01/06/2020 to 31/08/2020

Kruger National Park (excluding Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie)

  • 15/01/2020 to 19/03/2020
  • 01/11/2020 to 30/11/2020

Mountain Zebra National Park:

  • 01/06/2020 to 31/08/2020

Namaqua National Park:

  • 01/01/2020 to 30/11/2020

Tankwa-Karoo National Park:

  • Throughout 2020

Guests who would like to make use of these tariffs are advised to e-mail [email protected] with their booking request. 

All reservations will be subject to deposit, modification and cancellation terms that will be communicated at the time the booking is made.