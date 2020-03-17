SANParks to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

For those who are craving a safari, South African National Parks (SANParks) has assured travellers that the organisation is taking adequate measures to enhance cleaning and hygiene protocols in all parks. SANParks said in a press statement that it has worked tirelessly to combat the spread of the covid-19 epidemic for safari travellers. SANParks, CEO, Fundisile Mketeni said staff and visitors health and wellbeing is of critical importance. “It is for this reason that we are introducing measures to enhance hygiene protocols in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. “We are taking extra measures to enhance cleaning and hygiene protocols in all our parks. We are also working closely with a team of experts from the health and tourism sector to assess and guide interventions daily.”

He said national parks will remain open.

“In these trying times, it should also come as some relief to people weary from disease outbreak concerns, that National Parks with its wide-open spaces, low-density tourist numbers, self-drive and self-catering accommodation options, is still able to provide excellent opportunities for isolation, rest and relaxation.

“However, should travellers still be concerned about their holiday plans to SANParks, we would rather encourage visitors to consider postponement to a later stage. SANParks has reviewed its reservations policy to accommodate its guests.

He added Alexandra Bay near and Sendelingsdrift in Richtersveld National Park, Tweerivieren in Kgalagadi National Park and Pafuri and Giriyondo border posts in the Kruger National Park border gates will be closed for entry.

“This is in line with the government’s strategy to mitigate the impact of covid-19.

“We urge travellers who elect to proceed with their travel plans, to assist us to mitigate the spread of the disease by practising good hygiene and social distancing principles and that we are more than happy to accommodate them in our National Parks,” said Mketeni.

He said all amendments and postponements will not be penalised or charged extra fees.

He said in instances where the traveller may not have a fixed date for the postponed booking, they should contact the call centre at [email protected] Cancellations will, however, be subjected to the standard cancellation terms and conditions.