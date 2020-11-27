SANParks Week sees almost 40K visitors despite limited number of guests due to Covid-19

South African National Park (SANParks) saw 39 841 visitors to the parks from November 16-22.

The campaign, under the established theme ‘Know Your National Parks,’ allowed locals with valid identity documents an opportunity to spend a day at a national park of their choice free of charge.

According to SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni, the objective of the week is to give all South Africans a chance to enjoy and experience the beauty and majesty of our breath-taking National Parks.

“We had just under 40 000 people visit the parks during the focus week this year. National Parks Week aims to create a culture of pride in all South Africans in their relationship with the country’s natural, cultural and historical heritage. When people start to take pride in the national parks, then we believe that they will start to understand the importance of conservation," said Mketeni.

Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week has seen an influx of 591 234 day visitors in all participating parks. “These numbers are encouraging and tell us that more people are taking advantage of this free week at our National Parks.