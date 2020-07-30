SA’s botanical gardens to reopen from next week after Covid-19 closures

South Africa's botanical gardens will once again be accessible to members of the public after being closed as part of a nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the department of environment, forestry and fisheries said on Thursday.

It said reopening the gardens after four months would allow residents to once again enter them for exercise, adding the access and use was subject to strict Covid-19 health protocols.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries said no social gathering, picnics or public events would be allowed, although commercial facilities in the gardens, such as restaurants, had been allowed to open under level 3 of South Africa's Covid-19 lockdown regulations, subject to prescribed regulations for the respective areas of business.

“Business conferences and meetings limited to 50 people, excluding those who participate via electronic platforms may be allowed under controlled conditions outlined in government regulations that promote health protocols for such gatherings,” the department's Minister Barbara Creecy said.

Daily access to the botanical gardens will be monitored and limited once the safe carrying capacity for the area has been reached and all visitors will be required to wear cloth face masks, be temperature screened and complete a tracing register.