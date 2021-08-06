SA's new Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has Twitter talking

Sisulu takes over from Mmamoloko Kubayi, who is now the human settlements minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lindiwe Sisulu as minister of tourism following a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night.

“Dear Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Congratulations on your appointment as Minister of Tourism! We would like to extend a warm welcome to this dynamic and vibrant portfolio and look forward to supporting you in positioning South Africa as a world-class destination,” the Department of Tourism congratulated her on her new role on Twitter.

CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the appointment of Minister Sisulu continues to show the importance of tourism in the economy.

“We welcome it as the Tourism Business Council.