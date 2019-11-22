SA's top Muslim-friendly destinations









The pasty selection at Coco Safar. Picture: Supplied In the last ten years, Muslim travel across the globe has seen significant increases. As one of the fastest-growing tourism segments, Muslim travel spend is set to rise to $300-billion by 2026. South Africa's tourism market has already seen a significant influx of young Muslim travellers from all over the world, and thanks to our own rich Muslim culture, many of our offerings are already suited to tourists. With the upcoming holiday season, there will no doubt be many Muslim holiday-makers visiting South Africa. In anticipation, we have compiled a guide to the top destinations to venture to that are either halaal or Muslim-friendly. From the bush, to the coast and city breaks, we've got an adventure for every kind of traveller. Lowveld living Buckler’s Africa Lodge by BON Hotels is a luxury lodge boasting sixteen self-contained units. Ranging from two- to four-sleeper options, Buckler’s is the ideal destination for a romantic retreat or exciting family getaway.

This lodge is particularly attractive due to its Halal certification, welcoming Muslim travellers from around the world. Since it is classified as ‘dry’, alcohol will not be sold on the property, but guests are welcome to bring along their preferred beverages for the duration of their stay.

Located close to the Crocodile Bridge Gate near the Kruger National Park, Buckler’s Africa Lodge by BON Hotels is conveniently placed along the banks of the Crocodile River, affording guests breathtaking views of the Park.

City breaks

If you’re looking for a more fast-paced holiday, with a melting of cultures and endless foodie and cultural experiences, Cape Town is the ideal city. Set your home base up at Latitude, Sea Point’s latest aparthotel concept that allows for independent living with the added comfort of hotel-quality services to cater to your needs. If you’re travelling solo, with friends, or as a family, Latitude is perfectly located for access to the best food, culture and adventure the city has to offer.

This location is great if you’d like to explore the city on foot, or with minimal driving. Within five minutes’ walk is the famous Mojo Market, open 7 days a week, with over 30 food stalls and various lifestyle offerings and live music.

For something a bit more exotic, pop round for a dinner at Andalousse Moroccan Cuisine, a Muslim-owned restaurant that offers the incredible flavours of Morocco. A bit further up the road you will find Coco Safar, a luxury all-day cafe serving specialty coffee and rooibos, but if you’re more laidback and fancy a quick cuppa, head to Bootleggers and try one of their renowned coffees.

Coastal cruising

If you're a nature lover keen for a break from the bustle of city life, but the idea of getting shut eye in a sleeping bag is putting you off, glamping may just be your new best friend. Get the best of both worlds with the escapism of the outdoors, without having to sacrifice your fully-fitted kitchen and luxurious bathroom facilities.

AfriCamps Boutique Glamping at Ingwe in Plettenberg Bay is conveniently situated just 10 minutes away from the beach, making this glamping site ideal for fishing trips. Be sure to chat to one of the local guides for expert tips on making that catch, and pick one of the many scenic spots for a picturesque picnic by the sea for the whole family to enjoy.