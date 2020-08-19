Scared to travel during level 2? TBCSA shares guidelines you need to know

For those who are afraid to travel during level 2 lockdown, Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) assures travellers that the tourism and hospitality industries have developed clear and comprehensive protocols to keep everyone safe. CEO of TBCSA Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the success and continuation of the fuller return to business for tourism and hospitality will be achieved through the responsible behaviour of businesses and locals to ensure that safe practices are implemented and protocols are adhered to. “This announcement may, for some, bring concerns about the safety of visiting restaurants, accommodation establishments or attractions, or participating in activities. However, the tourism and hospitality industries have developed clear and comprehensive protocols. "When implemented, these protocols allow travellers and patrons to stay and eat safely in the establishments who have pledged to uphold them. There is a clear designation for businesses applying these protocols called the Travel Safe Eat Safe certificate, endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council. The certificate is available through the opus4business app, " he said. Tshivhengwa said the certificate and its related badges can be displayed in establishments and on their websites and social media pages.

“We want patrons to know that coming to establishments is safe. The idea of being out and about again may seem daunting, however, the protocols ensure a great, uncompromised experience, with appropriate safety processes embedded seamlessly and unobtrusively throughout the journey or visit. Patrons now have the option to look for establishments displaying the Travel Safe Eat Safe decal indicating they are adhering to these extensive protocols.” he said.

Tshivhengwa said the industry needed to adhere to policies.

Travellers need to have their temperature taken and have their hands sanitize when they enter any establishment. They have to wear a mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

Travellers will also need to share their correct details with an outlet or establishment for easy contact with them. Social distancing of at least 1.5m needs to be maintained. Try to use non-touch alternatives such as contactless payment methods

Business operators are strongly encouraged to use the recently launched Opus4business App, a quick, easy, paperless and POPI compliant way to show full understanding and commitment to the safe industry operating protocols and record compliance with them for tourism industry business owners.

“TBCSA encourages businesses to take their staff through the necessary training so that we can have a compliant industry, and the onus will also be on consumers to request, adhere and observe regulations to ensure the overall safety of everybody, staff and customers alike, working in, or enjoying experiences in our industry," added Tshivhengwa