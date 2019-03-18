South Africa - Cape Town- Aerial view of Table Mountain Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

It's official South Africa is the top travel destination on the continent!



Tourism in South Africa contributed 1.5 million jobs and R425.8 billion to the economy in 2018, making it the largest tourism economy in Africa, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) annual review of the economic impact and social importance of the sector released today.





WTTC, has compared the Travel & Tourism sector across 185 countries.





The 2018 research shows that the South Africa Travel & Tourism sector:

Contributed ZAR425.8 billion to the country’s economy – the largest of any country in Africa.

This represents 8.6% of all economic activity in South Africa

Generated 1.5 million jobs, or 9.2% of total employment

Primarily driven by leisure travellers:

64% of the travel economy was generated by leisure visitors and 36% from business travellers.





Balance between international and domestic travel:

44% of the tourism spend came from international travellers and 56% from domestic travel.





South Africa has long grasped the potential of Travel & Tourism to drive economic growth, create jobs and promote social development and it is President Ramaphosa’s ambition to double the number of people directly employed in T&T in South Africa.





Travel & Tourism is South Africa’s greatest resource and the country’s strategy for expansion which priorities regional integration, environment sustainability and putting the community at the heart of decisions will make for a successful combination.



