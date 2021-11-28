South Africa voted among the cheapest countries in the world for a night out

A night out during the pandemic may look a little different these days. You dress to impress, wear a mask, and your sanitiser is neatly tucked in your pocket. Your night out party is significantly smaller, too. Whether you are in Cape Town, Durban or even Johannesburg, South Africa truly offers travellers on a budget the perfect night out.

And, it seems, many people feel the same way. The country was named among the top five cheapest countries in the world for a night out, according to research by jewellerybox. The team looked at factors such as the cost of a taxi ride, the price of cocktails and the average price for a double hotel room, to name a few. It found that South Africa, placed second, got 8.81 night out score out of 10. The research found that a taxi ride to and from within a 10km radius cost around £6 (R127).

If you love your cocktails, the price for drinks cost around £18 (R382) for about 5 cocktails. If you are spending a night at a hotel, the cost of a double hotel room costs around £102 (R2 164). This particular price point can get travellers a comfortable 3- to 5-star property depending on your location and the amenities. Thailand, the world’s cheapest clubbing destination, claimed top spot with a score of 8.93 out of 10.