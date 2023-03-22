South Africa’s airports recognised as best in Africa and make it into World’s Top 100 Airports for 2023

Despite the problems that South Africa faces, its great to hear some good news from time to time. With load shedding, fuel shortages and other issues that may hinder the successful running of airports, it’s great to know that airports are still functioning according to international standards.

Skytrax recently revealed this year’s best airports. The World Airport Awards began in 1999, when Skytrax launched its first global, Airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports. This year’s World Airport Awards were held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam on 15th March 2023.

Singapore Changi Airport was named as the World’s Best Airport in 2023 and also won the awards for the World’s Best Airport Dining and World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities. Cape Town International Airport, which ranked 47th in the World’s Top 100 Airports 2023, was recognised in 3 categories at the Skytrax World Airport Awards. It received recognition as Best Airport in Africa, Best Airport Staff in Africa and The Cleanest Airport in Africa.

King Shaka International Airport also didn’t lag too far behind with a ranking of 61st in the World’s Top 100 and received recognition as the Best Regional Airport in Africa. Johannesburg’s O.R Tambo International also made into the top 100 list with a ranking of 75th, whilst the InterContinental Hotel O.R Tambo scooped the Best Hotel in Africa. Singapore Changi Airport has been named as the World’s Best Airport in 2023 in the World Airport Awards held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Amsterdam on 15th March 2023. Changi Airport

Here is the list of top 5 airport’s in the world: 1. Singapore Changi Airport 2. Hamad International Airport, Doha

3. Tokyo Haneda Airport 4. Seoul’s Incheon Airport 5. Paris CDG