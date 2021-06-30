South Africa’s Home Affairs extends validity of temporary visas

THE South African Department of Home Affairs will extend the validity of temporary visas for long- and short-term stays, until September 30, 2021. Motsoaledi said short-term visas were issued for 90 days and long-term visas for three months to three years.

The extension doesn't apply to everyone. According to the Home Affairs Department, visas or permits of holders who have not left South Africa since the National State of Disaster announcement in March 2020, and arrived with a valid visitor’s visa between December 2019 and March 14, 2021, were valid until the end of September 2021. “Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until the expiry of their applicable extension. Those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within this period can depart without being declared undesirable persons.

“Holders of longer-term temporary visas, such as study visa, treaty visa, business visa, medical treatment visa, relatives’ visas, general work visa, critical skills work visa, retired person’s visa and exchange visa, which expired during the State of National Disaster, are invited to renew their visas at www.vfsglobal.com/dha/southafrica before 30 September 2021,” a statement on the Home Affairs website said. The extension does not apply to people who entered the country from March 15, 2021. The department said the Refugee Reception Centres remained closed. The validity of asylum and refugee permits were extended until September 30, 2021.