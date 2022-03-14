Stranded passengers left seething at Comair suspension

It seems there is no end in sight for British Airways and Kulula.com (operated by Comair) passengers who have booked flights on the airlines. As of Monday, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reviewed the evidence submitted by Comair up until Sunday evening and it is now waiting for the airline to come back with outstanding information, eNCA reported.

Story continues below Advertisment

The latest from the airline company is that “Comair regrets to advise that its flights remain cancelled today, 14 March, with the indefinite suspension by the CAA of our operating licence until such time as they have had time to review and satisfy themselves that the items they have raised are closed”. It doesn’t bode well for passengers, who have been urged not to travel to the airport unless they have been able to make alternative arrangements, or to rebook their flights for a later date. Seething at the latest news, affected passengers took to social media to share their frustrations.

One customer said that she’s had no feedback from Kulula or British Airways about her flight, and she was supposed to be in hospital. Still no communication from #ComAir re our flights out of CPT 💔😭 Haven't even received a message from @kulula or @British_Airways 😔😵‍💫 I'm suppose to be in Hospital this morning by the way. — IG: SamKellySeeWear (@memory_43) March 14, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

Another asked how cash-strapped South Africans can afford to pay for another booking with a different airline. What the Actual F #comair @kulula @British_Airways #southafrica have been grounded- people r stranded!!!

Who has spare cash of R3500-R6k to get a flight on another airline? #ripoffs — Fathima Nakooda (@fathima_nakooda) March 13, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

Many people, including Numsa, called for Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond to be suspended. So Glenn Orsmond was CEO of failed 1Time airlines when they went under and now CEO of #Comair . There is a history of failure and being screwed over #IKnow — Rodger Williams (@Rodger_Williams) March 14, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

The list of grievances go on and on. Online user Mihlali Dukada said stranded passengers have been offered nothing in return, writing: “The airline has failed to provide accommodation, catering, speedy refunds so people can book into other airlines. We have been left stranded and inconvenienced heavily, but seemingly the airline is not bothered by the situation.” #comairsuspension. The airline has failed to provide accommodation, catering, speedy refunds so people can book into other airlines. We have been left stranded and inconvenienced heavily, but seemingly the airline is not bothered by the situation. #britishairwars #comair — Mihlali Dukada (@hlali93) March 12, 2022