Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Stranded passengers left seething at Comair suspension

File photo: It seems there is no end in sight for British Airways and Kulula.com (operated by Comair) passengers who have booked flights on the respective airlines. Photo: Matthew Jordaan/ANA Pics

File photo: It seems there is no end in sight for British Airways and Kulula.com (operated by Comair) passengers who have booked flights on the respective airlines. Photo: Matthew Jordaan/ANA Pics

Published 2h ago

Share

It seems there is no end in sight for British Airways and Kulula.com (operated by Comair) passengers who have booked flights on the airlines.

As of Monday, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reviewed the evidence submitted by Comair up until Sunday evening and it is now waiting for the airline to come back with outstanding information, eNCA reported.

Story continues below Advertisment

The latest from the airline company is that “Comair regrets to advise that its flights remain cancelled today, 14 March, with the indefinite suspension by the CAA of our operating licence until such time as they have had time to review and satisfy themselves that the items they have raised are closed”.

It doesn’t bode well for passengers, who have been urged not to travel to the airport unless they have been able to make alternative arrangements, or to rebook their flights for a later date.

Seething at the latest news, affected passengers took to social media to share their frustrations.

More on this

One customer said that she’s had no feedback from Kulula or British Airways about her flight, and she was supposed to be in hospital.

Story continues below Advertisment

Another asked how cash-strapped South Africans can afford to pay for another booking with a different airline.

Story continues below Advertisment

Many people, including Numsa, called for Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond to be suspended.

Story continues below Advertisment

The list of grievances go on and on. Online user Mihlali Dukada said stranded passengers have been offered nothing in return, writing: “The airline has failed to provide accommodation, catering, speedy refunds so people can book into other airlines. We have been left stranded and inconvenienced heavily, but seemingly the airline is not bothered by the situation.”

Kulula’s blanket response thus far has been: “Once again, our heartfelt apologies for the untold inconvenience this has caused our passengers. We are continuing to engage with the CAA to get the suspension lifted, but cannot confirm when this will be.”

Related Topics:

ComairKulula.com

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams