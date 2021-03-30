Take family travel to the next level with the latest IOL Travel digital magazine
The April 2021 edition unpacks the fun and adventurous side of travelling with family and how it helps to alleviate stress reduction and forges stronger connections.
There's plenty of content to help you plan the ultimate family trip, especially if you are thinking of venturing out this upcoming Easter 2021 long weekend.
As South Africa boasts some of the most picturesque locations in the world, we feature seven family-friendly destinations that you can visit in the country, from Magaliesburg, South Coast, to the Drakensberg.
We single out the family-friendly hotels across several SA destinations and share a list of activities that travellers can enjoy in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town for under R100.
We also showcase the different forms of family travel, starting from babymoons, travelling with toddlers, to multigenerational travel.
Supermom Marchelle Abrahams shares some tips on how parents can plan a trip with children. The guide will help you plan an epic family trip in no time, from road trip preparations, accommodation types, to cancellation policies and safety.
Lutho Pasiya got the deets from co-director of Ubhejane Tours Mduduzi Ngubane on what safety protocols families can follow on their next trip, which includes road and hotel safety and dining out.
IOL Travel's monthly travel magazine will be your go-to for the latest travel news, tips and tricks to help you plan your travels.
Read the latest IOL Travel magazine here.