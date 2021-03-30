Take family travel to the next level with the latest IOL Travel digital magazine

The April 2021 edition unpacks the fun and adventurous side of travelling with family and how it helps to alleviate stress reduction and forges stronger connections.

There's plenty of content to help you plan the ultimate family trip, especially if you are thinking of venturing out this upcoming Easter 2021 long weekend.

As South Africa boasts some of the most picturesque locations in the world, we feature seven family-friendly destinations that you can visit in the country, from Magaliesburg, South Coast, to the Drakensberg.

We single out the family-friendly hotels across several SA destinations and share a list of activities that travellers can enjoy in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town for under R100.

We also showcase the different forms of family travel, starting from babymoons, travelling with toddlers, to multigenerational travel.