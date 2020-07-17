Take these 3 virtual tours to celebrate Mandela Day

As the world celebrates Mandela Day on July 18, why not take a virtual tour of some of the South African establishments that celebrate him? IOL Travel has put together a list of virtual tours you can take to celebrate the late Nobel Peace Prize winner. Nelson Mandela Capture Site Nelson Mandela Capture Site is offering a virtual tour where you get to explore its visitor centre and its famous steel structure. Nelson Mandela Capture Site is famous for being the site where the former president was arrested by police on August 5, 1962. Once a small bricked area with a plaque, the site has transformed into an Instaworthy destination that houses the late freedom fighter’s rich history. Visit here: https://vimeo.com/421268058

Robben Island, Cape Town

Robben Island has been on the bucket list of many travellers visiting Cape Town for decades. People were exiled, isolated and banished there for nearly 400 years. Nelson Mandela was also imprisoned there.

While you can’t travel there due to the Covid-19 outbreak currently, you can wander through this historical gem during a virtual tour.

Visit here

Nelson Mandela Museum

Nelson Mandela Museum in Mthatha was established by the government as part of a legacy project that sought to transform the heritage landscape of the country.

The iconic spot is home to Nelson Mandela memorabilia, interviews and awards that the former South African president received during his political days. Due to the outbreak, the museum remains closed. However, you can still explore through a virtual tour.

Visit here