Taking a flight in SA? This video helps you navigate the airport during level 3
The idea of stepping inside an airport during the pandemic may seem daunting at first, but as you abide by the new regulations, you will realise that it’s not as bad.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the resumption of domestic business travel during level 3 lockdown in May, a welcome relief for the aviation sector who halted operations due to the national lockdown in March. Most airlines, including Mango and FlySafair, resumed flights from mid-June.
Now, as more people travel for business, Airports Company South Africa has devised a tight operation - from the start of your journey until you walk out of the doors at your destination’s airport.
Hand sanitisers and decal stickers bear social distancing instructions are scattered across the airport, which will ease passengers' confidence to fly once again.
The airports have also implemented Covid-19 monitors, who wear a reflector jacket bearing the words “Covid-19 monitor” on it. These Covid-19 monitors will gladly answer all your questions and navigate you in the right direction.
Colin Naidoo, senior manager of corporate affairs for King Shaka International Airport for ACSA, said staff were deployed as Covid-19 Monitors in all strategic areas to oversee compliance throughout the airport.
"Their focus is the passenger journey, from the time the passenger gets to the airport, their departure and when they arrive back at the airport.
"Covid-19 Monitors are meant to ensure compliance with the required regulations while providing assurance and comfort to the passenger that our facility is fully compliant and safe. They monitor compliance with physical distancing, use of PPE, sanitisation and availability of sanitisers," he said.
