The Adventure Film Challenge is back to spark creatives and light up audiences

The Adventure Film Challenge is an annual competition that embraces the outdoor adventures South Africa has to offer. The challenge features some of the best talents from around the world; people who are passionate about filmmaking and their top-tier cinematic-style content.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Adventure Film Challenge offers a creative platform for filmmakers and adventurers to share their passion for the outdoors not only with their local communities but, through Banff, with an international audience as well,’’ says Odile Hufkie, Marketing Manager at Cape Union Mart. ‘’We believe that we are the enablers of adventure for the whole family, including the armchair adventurer. We want to inspire South Africans to gear up and get out and explore their local backyards.” ‘Get stoked, film it, be recognised’ at this year’s ‘Adventure Film Challenge’. Picture: Supplied I’m sure you’re thinking about the prizes … the competition consists of amazing prizes; exposure for the winner; a R10 000 prize and K-Way gear to the value of R5 000.

“We have a beautiful landscape. We see this as an opportunity to showcase our country to the world and provide entrants with recognition in the industry, which may lead to bigger opportunities for them, through exposure on our global platform,” says Odile Hufkie. Are you up for the challenge? Here’s how to enter: 1. Upload your 5 minute video to YouTube.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Send your name, contact details and a link to your video [email protected] There are two categories, aspiring versus professional filmmaker. Competitors will be judged based on the following: ● Storyline / subject choice.

Story continues below Advertisement

● Creativity and originality. ● Visual composition / cinematography / technical execution. ● Editing / sound and music.

Story continues below Advertisement

● Overall impression. Here’s what’s up for grabs: ● The winning professional category submission will be screened in South Africa in connection with the ‘Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2022’.

● The winning filmmaker will receive a R10 000 cash prize and K-Way gear to the value of R5 000. ● The winning aspiring category submission will win K-Way gear to the value of R5 000. ● In proud partnership with DJI, the winning film will also receive a DJI Mini SE Fly More Combo – which includes a DJI Mini SE drone and additional accessories.