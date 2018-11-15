The Observation Car pronounces a much wider view of the landscape, which is one of the most breath-taking experiences on The Blue Train.
The carriage updates the second train set to 15 carriages, reaching a total length of 328 metres. The second set, with this addition, now includes the expansive, glorious view from the wide panels at the back of the train - one of the picturesque experiences that draw many to The Blue Train.
The decor in the new Observation is classic, sophisticated and luxurious without compromising function, featuring mute gold tones and rich blue hues. The wide double glazed window panels offer clear multidirectional views of the landscape as the train traverses.
At the entrance are six four-chair settings with tables, perfect for small group seating over a light gourmet meal or fine beverage.
The new Observation Car can also be converted into a conference room for business meetings and events. For this, high-back leather padded chairs with The Blue Train insignia carved on the top of the back wooden frame, along with high gloss birch solid-wood tables are made available. The conference set up is complete with plug points, audio-visual setup, that includes a projector and screen.