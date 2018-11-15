The Observation Car has a much wider view of the landscape.

The Observation Car pronounces a much wider view of the landscape, which is one of the most breath-taking experiences on The Blue Train.



The carriage updates the second train set to 15 carriages, reaching a total length of 328 metres. The second set, with this addition, now includes the expansive, glorious view from the wide panels at the back of the train - one of the picturesque experiences that draw many to The Blue Train.





The decor in the new Observation is classic, sophisticated and luxurious without compromising function, featuring mute gold tones and rich blue hues. The wide double glazed window panels offer clear multidirectional views of the landscape as the train traverses.





At the entrance are six four-chair settings with tables, perfect for small group seating over a light gourmet meal or fine beverage.



