A private Charter on the Blue Train is a great way to take a function to the next level. File pic

A trip on the Blue Train is always special, but a private charter is a bespoke experience that you won't quickly forget. As part of the Vodacom Durban July earlier this month, the magic of a private charter was on full display.

Guests boarded The Blue Train at the Pretoria Station on Friday afternoon, the day before the big race day in Durban.

And after being treated to the soothing sounds of a saxophonist, South Africa’s finest sparkling wine and a few canapés, the train headed for Durban.

On board guests were treated to the luxurious accommodation, fine dining in the form of five-course gourmet lunches and dinners – silver service, fine wines and spirits and hand-made Cuban cigars.

Dinner with live entertainment on the Blue Train. Picture: Photogeniustats

A local DJ was also on the decks to get the party started. Guests in each suite had access to a personal butler, 24 hours to cater for all their needs.

The train arrived in Durban on Saturday afternoon, on time for a momentous red carpet disembarking and luxury transfers to the Greyville Racecourse.

On Sunday night, The Blue Train departed from Durban and took its time en route back to Pretoria. Guests arrived in Pretoria on Monday afternoon, after what many termed “an incredible experience on board this national treasure”.

If you're looking to take a staff function or a network engagement to the next level, consider a Private Charter on the Blue Train.

From at least a 5- to 6-hour lunch or dinner around either Pretoria or Cape Town, also known as the “Trip To Nowhere”, to a multiple day event to any part of the country with a railway line.