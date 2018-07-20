The Capital Moloko reveals plans for soft refurbishment and will be the place where chef Reuben Riffel opens his first Johannesburg restaurant.

The Capital Moloko announced their plans to undergo a soft renovation. The upgrade will see exteriors, carpeting and soft furnishings. It also includes a complete revamp of the hotel’s restaurant and catering facilities, with Reuben Riffel opening his first Johannesburg-based Reuben’s Restaurant and Bar on the premises. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August. With strong Asian and Cape Malay influences, and fine yet uncomplicated cuisine, Reuben’s at The Capital Moloko will showcase his culinary style, while being true to his roots.

Riffel will assist with redesigning and revamping conference menus to appeal to the venue’s sophisticated clientele.

“The hotel’s refurbishment will progress over a few months, minimising any impact on guests and the outstanding service for which The Capital Moloko team has become renowned,” says Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments.

The refurbishment will include a fresh coat of paint for all exterior walls, new carpets in all rooms and public areas, and refreshing the soft furnishings and art in the hotel’s 53 apartments, luxury rooms and suites.

“The Capital Moloko is far away enough from the hustle of the Sandton CBD to feel like a country escape for a premium event, and yet, it is just a five-minute drive from the heart of the country’s most fast paced business district,” Wachsberger said.

“This refurbishment will enhance its already slick and seamless conferencing offering and comfortably appointed accommodation, and we’re excited to have Reuben on site, to attract ‘date-night’ visitors, business lunches, and other clients to the property too.”