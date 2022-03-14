The Easter school holidays are coming up - make lasting memories

Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, is an expert in the holiday arena. He says his fondest childhood memories stem from the holidays spent with his family, particularly his parents.
“Time away with your family is a true investment in your memory bank, so by making regular deposits, you’ll ensure that the memories made are lasting, magical ones that your kids will remember for a lifetime,” says Lamont.
Here are six ways to make your next holiday extra special
1. Go somewhere new
If you usually go camping, why not consider a resort with all the bells and whistles? Many places are running amazing offers as the country emerges from its Covid slump, so it really is the ideal time to cash in on these specials.
Get your kids involved in researching your intended destination ahead of time, which will also add to the thrill and anticipation of what’s to come.
2. Size doesn’t matter
Remember that your kids aren’t generally phased about whether you’re going on a big expensive trip, or one that’s kinder on your pocket. What matters most is that you build their excitement levels and get them involved in the planning from the start.
3. Go with friends
It’s always more fun, and can often work out cheaper, to go in groups, so why not gather a few friends to make it even more merrier? Remember that your kids will have more fun if their friends are there too.
4. Stay a little bit longer
It usually takes a few days to fully unwind, and often just as you start relaxing, it is time to go home. If your budget and work responsibilities allow, extend your stay to reap the maximum benefit from your break.
5. Explore more
This doesn’t necessarily have to cost more money, but rather, think of new things to do – see more sights (you can do this from the car); try new activities (a hike is free); or try foods that you would not usually eat.
Ensure that you also allow lots of time to relax and unwind, you don’t need to be on the go all the time, and don’t underestimate the benefits of a day around the pool or at the beach.
6. Create a tradition
While it may be a little cheesy, you can have a lot of fun by creating a tradition linked to your family holidays. Perhaps consider always taking a photo at your holiday destination’s “Welcome sign”; or find a hidden gem of a restaurant to immerse yourself in the local cuisine; or buy a souvenir that will remind you of the holiday.