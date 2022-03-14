The Easter school holidays are coming up - make lasting memories

Shaun Lamont, managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, is an expert in the holiday arena. He says his fondest childhood memories stem from the holidays spent with his family, particularly his parents. “Time away with your family is a true investment in your memory bank, so by making regular deposits, you’ll ensure that the memories made are lasting, magical ones that your kids will remember for a lifetime,” says Lamont.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are six ways to make your next holiday extra special 1. Go somewhere new If you usually go camping, why not consider a resort with all the bells and whistles? Many places are running amazing offers as the country emerges from its Covid slump, so it really is the ideal time to cash in on these specials.

Get your kids involved in researching your intended destination ahead of time, which will also add to the thrill and anticipation of what’s to come. 2. Size doesn’t matter Remember that your kids aren’t generally phased about whether you’re going on a big expensive trip, or one that’s kinder on your pocket. What matters most is that you build their excitement levels and get them involved in the planning from the start.

Story continues below Advertisment

3. Go with friends It’s always more fun, and can often work out cheaper, to go in groups, so why not gather a few friends to make it even more merrier? Remember that your kids will have more fun if their friends are there too. 4. Stay a little bit longer

Story continues below Advertisment

It usually takes a few days to fully unwind, and often just as you start relaxing, it is time to go home. If your budget and work responsibilities allow, extend your stay to reap the maximum benefit from your break. 5. Explore more This doesn’t necessarily have to cost more money, but rather, think of new things to do – see more sights (you can do this from the car); try new activities (a hike is free); or try foods that you would not usually eat.

Story continues below Advertisment