The Old Water Pump House built in 1912 will take guests to the grave of a young boy who drowned tragically during one of the Vaal River’s infamous floods over the years. Picture: Supplied.

Just months after Mark Rose-Christie of the Mystery Ghost Bus of South Africa hosted the first ever Ghost Weekend, the exhilarating event is back! The town of Parys in the Free State will be the backdrop for the spooky weekend. The event takes place on May 24 and 25, 2019. Christie said that Ghost weekend away is quite popular overseas. He said South Africa was home to many haunted spots that guests wanted to visit.

“Having visited England and been on various ghost tours, I knew that there was a market for it in South Africa. The weekend will once again be held in Parys, known as South Africa’s ‘most haunted little town. It is definitely one of those places that travellers will appreciate,” he said.

The weekend is filled with a range of eerie activities. Once travellers arrive, they will check into the Stonehenge River Lodge situated close to the Vaal River. Guests will then hear classic South African country ghost stories around the fire at dinner. Travellers can spend the next day indulging in the town's attractions including art galleries, craft markets, antique shop, river rafting, battlefield and mine tours.

There’s so much to do, but try to squeeze in the Vredefort Dome, known as the largest verified impact crater on Earth.

It’s in the evening when the ghosts will come out to play. Hear chilling stories of the famous Fochville phantom hitchhiker, or about the boy who roams aimlessly opposite the Anglican Church with its haunted church bell ringing to signal his presence.



Among the other activities include the detection of unseen force-fields at the edge of the Vaal River and a trip to the historic Court House (now the Parys Museum). This is the place where a magistrate, who was killed by lightning on his wagon decades ago, haunts the premises.

There’s also the Maternity Home, the comical ghost at the old Echo Hotel, a mysterious stone pyramid with a secret message (revealed only on the jaunt) and ‘Spook House.’



Visit www.MysteryGhostBus.co.za for more information.














