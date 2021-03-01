The perks of long-distance travel for South Africans

In the age of Covid-19, long-distance bus travel is something travellers are cautious about, especially with some passengers not abiding by Covid-19 regulations. While this form of travel may get a bad reputation, it is the ideal way to explore destinations safely and affordably. According to the South African government's regulation 43(1), bus services are permitted to "carry not more than 70% of their licensed passenger-carrying capacity for intra-provincial and inter-provincial long-distance travel." Operators need to enforce all Covid-19 regulations and ensure that passengers wear masks throughout the journey, except for when they are eating or drinking a beverage. Brandon Duffield, the managing director at Ticketpro, said that while there has been a 45% revenue decline in long-distance bus travel over the last 12 months due to the pandemic, he predicts it will “bounce back and thrive again”.

Ticketpro launched the long-distance bus ticketing service that enables ticket purchases in more than 4 500 retail stores around South Africa.

“Whether it’s commuter or long haul, bus transportation is vital for South Africans who want to see their families and visit different places. That, coupled with its affordability, will see people continuing to use long-distance bus travel as a necessary mode of transport.

“It can be comfortable and enjoyable if you are well-prepared, especially during the pandemic. When the government lifts restrictions and the virus starts to slow down, the need for long-distance bus travel will get better over time,” Duffield said.

Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, said there were significant advantages to bus travel. “It is a cost-effective way of travelling the country, with fares starting at roughly 20% of the cost of an airline ticket. Bus seating is also more comfortable than airline seating.

“Luggage allowances on bus services are also very generous, usually allowing two suitcases per person. For the energy-aware traveller, going by bus instead of by car helps the environment by reducing carbon emissions and is statistically much, much safer. My favourite perk is the opportunity to watch the stunning scenery of South Africa roll past the window, a very relaxing way to get from point A to point B,” she said.

Ticketpro shares some tips for long-distance bus travellers during the pandemic:

Wear your masks, sanitise and physically distance

Try to wear a cloth face mask throughout your journey, except for when you’re eating. Pack an extra mask in case you lose yours or need to change it during the trip. Carry sanitiser to clean your hands after touching potentially infected surfaces and sanitising wipes to clean seats, eating trays, handles and other surfaces.

Pack a travel pillow

Let’s face it, bus seats aren’t that comfortable during a long trip, so carry a travel pillow for extra comfort.

Bring the essentials

Always carry your earplugs, charging cables and an eye mask for a comfortable trip.

Padkos

It’s far cheaper to bring your own snacks than to buy from convenience stores. Pack yourself energy drinks and water to hydrate throughout your trip.

Stretch your legs at every opportunity

Stretch whenever you can, especially during bus stops. It will relieve your fatigue and the cramps in your body.