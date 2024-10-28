‘The Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards experiences the Big 5 in South Africa

South Africa is fast becoming a bucket-list safari destination for celebrity A-listers. Recently, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards was spotted by fans having a great time in Cape Town. A fan, @peytonjoebasson, took to social media platform TikTok, to share their picture of meeting the last standing original cast mate of the Hollywood reality show franchise.

@peytonjoebasson Kyle my bBe ? Blondies is next door?? ♬ original sound - Peyt ✮ ⋆ ˚｡𖦹 ⋆｡°✩ “Out of all the places, I thought I would see Kyle Richards?” exclaimed that TikTok user. According to Richards’ social posts on Instagram, she visited Mzansi for a luxurious safari getaway facilitated by travel agents, Safaridotcom.

She stayed at the luxurious Lion Sands Game Reserve part of the MORE Family Collection in the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga and was fortunate to see all the Big 5 on her trip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Sparr (@youngmaryrecords) A stay at one of the reserve’s suites starts from R23 812 a person a night.

“Still thinking of this amazing place. @lionsandsgamereserve @safaridotcom,” said Richards on her Instagram stories. She also added: “Best guide & tracker ever! Not only did we see the Big 5 but also the Super 7 🐘🐃🦏🐆🦁. Thank you Oupa and Emanuel @safaridotcom @lionsandsgamereserve.” Bravo TV released the trailer for the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Richards shared with US Weekly that she almost didn’t return.